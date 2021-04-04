Staples to have asynchronous remote day on April 9

Staples students will learn asynchronously at home on Friday, April 9. This schedule change was made because teachers will be receiving their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, April 8.

Staples High School will have a remote day on Friday, April 9, according to an email sent out by Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. The remote day is due to the large number of teacher COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, April 8, which is also a remote day.

According to Thomas this will likely be a remote asynchronous day, meaning there will not be a day added to the end of the school year and students will be assigned work but not attend zoom classes.

Next week’s rotating schedule will also be adjusted.

“We are changing the rotation for next week in order to balance (A/B) days due to various instructional needs and planning preferences,” Thomas wrote.

Because teachers could be affected by the various side effects of the vaccine, some students agree with the decision to go remote on the following day.

“I think it is very considerate that the school decided on having a remote day on Friday in addition to Thursday’s remote half day,” Justin Honig ’21 said. “It seems to be common that people are getting sick after their second vaccination so it is best that everyone stays home so we can avoid anyone getting sick at school.”