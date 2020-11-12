COVID-19+cases+continue+to+spike+around+Westport.+With+cases+growing+across+Westport+Public+Schools%2C+more+and+more+students+are+being+asked+to+quarantine+at+home+and+undergo+remote+learning.

Emma Dantas '21

COVID-19 cases continue to spike around Westport. With cases growing across Westport Public Schools, more and more students are being asked to quarantine at home and undergo remote learning.

Emma Dantas '21, Staff Writer
November 12, 2020

2 CES cases cause full grades to go remote