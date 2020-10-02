COVID-19 case prompts quarantines at Long Lots Elementary School

Long Lots Elementary School (LLS) was revealed to have a positive COVID-19 case late on Sept. 28. The person, whose identity cannot be revealed due to privacy protections, is currently quarantined at home for 14 days.

Immediately following the district’s knowledge of the case, they began contact tracing. This tracing revealed that several people were ‘close contacts’ with the infected and have been asked to quarantine until at least Oct. 12. Unlike with Coleytown Elementary School’s recent closure, however, LLS will not need to close for any period of time.

“We have identified and informed all close contacts of the need to be excluded from the school environment and request for quarantine,” Superintendent Thomas Scarice said.

Even with this recent positive test, Scarice says that the district is putting in maximum effort to fight the spread of coronavirus.

“I believe that we are doing our very best in implementing mitigating measures that prevent spread of the virus in our settings,” Scarice said. “We have maximized distancing, followed face covering requirements with consistency and done our best to maintain strong hygiene behaviors.”

The fact that the school was not closed, only some quarantined at home, was due to the Connecticut Department of Health’s guidance, which includes protocols in the case of a positive test.

Following this closure, the district hopes that the current plan, which has already been put to the test as of late, continues to function under the current circumstances.

“Having kids see their teachers and engage in learning again is a success in my mind,” Scarice said. “I am particularly encouraged by our courage as a community to break from the norm and create a program at the elementary level that offers each and every student an opportunity with their classroom teachers every day.”