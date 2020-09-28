Fairfield Ludlowe High School closes down within month of opening

Fairfield Ludlowe High School closed on Thursday for the remainder of the week after five students tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Mike Cummings stated that the school closed down after the administration received a phone call that multiple students tested positive for the virus.

Cummings also noted that the cases were caused by transmission outside of school. “We can remind everyone of the proper procedures [inside school],” he said, “but people must follow them outside of school as well.”

This closing comes a mere 16 days after the school reopened for the first time since COVID-19 initially shut down the school in March.

Headmaster Greg Hastis has hope that the school can reopen as soon as Tuesday. “We will continue to monitor the health data on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and make a call that is best of the students and community,” he said.

This is not the first school in the area to close down due to COVID-19. Coleytown Elementary School closed down on Sept. 11 after a staff member tested positive for the virus.