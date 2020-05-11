Westport’s downtown Starbucks reopens for curbside pick-up, mobile-orders on May 4

Westport’s Starbucks, located in the Parking Harding Plaza, reopened on May 4 to offer curbside pick up to residents. Following an order by Governor Ned Lamont to shut down all non-essential businesses on Mar. 20, this location was forced to close. However, the demand for the Starbucks on Post Road has increased, so the location has remained open through their drive-thru.

Westport residents are excited to support the newly-reopened location.

“I’ve read a lot about what Starbucks is doing to thank all the doctors and health-workers associated with stopping the Coronavirus,” Luke Roehm ’20 said. “I can’t wait to show my appreciation now that the Parking Harding location is back open.”

Starbucks has been trying to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible. The coffee company has been practicing social distancing measures in their locations since the beginning of March. Even before any formal orders were implemented, Starbucks locations around the world began offering limited seating in stores and suspending the use of personal cups in response to the global pandemic.

Rossann Williams, Starbucks’ executive vice president and president of US business and Canada, wrote a letter in regards to the outbreak that was recently published. “Our cafés in some areas are experiencing high traffic, and we need to do more to prevent the spread of this virus,” Williams said.

Westport’s Starbucks lovers have seen this traffic first hand through the consistent line of cars that has been overcrowding the drive-thru location.

Nina Udell ’20 is one of many Westport residents who are used to the neverending traffic surrounding the drive thru.

“I couldn’t be happier that the downtown location reopened,” Udell said. “Hopefully this will tame the traffic at the drive thru and balance the demand for coffee across the two locations in town. “

Starbucks has also put a lot of effort into thanking the thousands of frontline responders, giving away over half a million free hot drinks to emergency staff around the globe.

“Partners are continuing to work with local authorities and charities to identify where there is the greatest need and where Starbucks might be able to help,” Starbucks said in an article published on their website.