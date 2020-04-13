BMS offers drive-through COVID-19 testing

Bedford Middle School (BMS) offered Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests on April 7 to Westport and Weston residents, following the first round of testing on March 31.

Photo by Annabelle Iannone '21

Annabelle Iannone, Web News Editor
April 13, 2020

“I think it’s great that we have testing available for our town,” Hamza Islam ’20 said. “But if we don’t make testing available for everyone, then it won’t matter.”

— Hamza Islam ’20

Workers from Murphy Medical Associates administered the tests in a drive-through manner, in which patients remained in their cars.

After the second test date, there are now 165 confirmed cases of the virus in Westport, which is an increase from 148 cases the day prior, according to Westport News.

This testing allows those who feel symptoms the opportunity to get checked in their own community.

