Westport accumulates 1/5 of all Connecticut COVID-19 cases

Connecticut state officials reported on March 23 that the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westport has surpassed 70, which is one fifth of the state’s confirmed cases, while Westport only represents 1% of the state’s population.

“Last week the number of testing sites and the resulting number of tests being conducted increased significantly,” Mark Cooper, director of the Westport Weston Health District, said in a statement on March 22. “The more testing that gets done, the more COVID-19 will be found in Westport and Weston and across the state. Everyone should assume it is everywhere.”

The outbreak in Westport has led many schools to close and has disrupted students’ routines.

Nina Udell '20 has been a tutor for Top Hat Tutors since the beginning of the year. "It's been challenging trying to keep up with the students I tutor since I can't actually meet with them," Udell said. "However, FaceTime has been very useful since it allows me to tutor virtually."

The majority of Westport’s cases originate from a house party on March 5, in which dozens were exposed to the virus, making Westport a target for national press such as the New York Times.