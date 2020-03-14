Music festivals postponed due to COVID-19

Spring music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach were postponed on Tuesday, March 10, because organizers were concerned about the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The cancellation of these festivals has raised concern that the Governors Ball music festival in Randall’s Island, New York this June will get cancelled or postponed, which is attended by a large number of Staples students.

“I’m really nervous that Gov Ball is going to get cancelled,” Beckett Siskind ’21 said. “I have been going every year since like seventh grade and I can’t imagine not going this year.”

Coachella was supposed to take place on the weekends of Apr. 9 and 12, but is now scheduled for the weekends of Oct. 9 and 16. The event included performers such as Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lana Del Rey, though people are not sure if the lineup will stay the same.

While both Coachella and Stagecoach are offering refunds to those who cannot attend the festivals on the new dates, all purchases for April dates will be transferable to the October dates.

“Even if you don’t go, it is always exciting to see all of the crazy outfits and performances on social media,” Jessica Leon ’22 said. “I can’t believe I have to wait until October now.”