Coronavirus concerns result in delay for teacher planning

Westport Public Schools is actively preparing for prolonged school closure in light of the COVID-19 outbreak happening around the world.

Graphic labeled for reuse by the United States Department of State

Westport Public Schools will be operating on a 3-hour delayed schedule on March 10 to allow teachers and administration additional time to plan for possible home-based academics. Under current conditions, all schools in Connecticut are preparing for the possibility of school closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I realize this is a schedule disruption,” interim Superintendent Dr. David Abbey wrote in an email sent to Westport families. “However, given the rapidly moving environment associated with Coronavirus (COVID-19), it is essential that we prepare.”

In the event that Westport schools close for an extended period of time, students would complete coursework at home.

“Instructional materials [would include] on-line lessons,” Abbey said.

While only two cases have been diagnosed in Connecticut, COVID-19 has spread to 35 states and affected 634 people throughout the United States in recent weeks according to CNN.

“I don’t think [the delay] was needed because the virus has yet to be reported in Westport,” Wyatt Dodge ’23 said.

Staples students have mixed opinions on whether or not the delay has been warranted, however.

“I’m sure the teachers appreciate it.” Max Ardrey ‘23 said. “I’m not a teacher so I don’t really know how helpful it will be, but as a student, I’m still happy we’re having it.”