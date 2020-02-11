BOE votes to push back start times

The Westport School Start Time Committee discusses with parents, students and the Superintendent about pushing back school start time. On Feb. 10, the BOE officially pushed back school start time by 30 minutes for the next school year.

The Board of Education (BOE) officially voted to push back school start times by 30 minutes starting in the 2020-2021 school year.

“I’m happy that schools are starting later because it gives students more time to sleep in on mornings which is important,” Basha Perkins ’23 said. “I think it will be very beneficial to students and teachers as well.”

Next year, Staples High School will start at 8 a.m.; Bedford Middle School, Coleytown Middle School and Saugatuck Elementary at 8:30 a.m.; Coleytown, Greens Farms, Kings Highway, and Long Lots Elementary Schools at 9 a.m.; and Stepping Stones Preschool at 9:30 a.m.

“I don’t like the later start times because it means getting home later,” Derek Sale ’22 said. “This is especially bad for athletes because there will be even less time to do homework after a later practice.”