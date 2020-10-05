Kneads bakery stirs up a unique experience

Ella Alpert '22

Kneads bakery, cafe and mill opened on Riverside Avenue in Saugatuck on September 5. It serves both breakfast and lunch while making 100 percent whole wheat organic flour milled in the store.

Ella Alpert '22 and Katie Simons '22
October 5, 2020