Girls’ volleyball triumphs over Wilton Warriors

Both the Wreckers and Warriors in a time-out with the score at 20-22, moments before the game ended.

The Staples girls’ volleyball team conquered the Wilton Warriors in the first round of the class LL state tournament. The Wreckers were able to climb back after dropping the first set 25-19 to eventually win the next three sets and advance to the next round.

Kate Valante ’23, Gabi Gerig ’23 and Grace Cauley ’23 were among the many players who greatly contributed to the Wreckers’ triumphant win over Wilton.

Kristin Devine ’25, a player on the JV team, attended the game on Tuesday night.

“Kate was hitting really well and getting kills,” Devine said.

Staples found great success in serving the volleyball, with Grace Cauley hitting an emphatic 13-point serving streak in the second set.

With help from Cauley, the Wreckers quickly turned the game around, advancing further than they have in past years.

“We take a while to fully get into the game mindset and tune into our best self, but when we do we play great,” Cauley said.

A motive for the players, especially the seniors, was knowing that this game could have been their last time wearing a Staples volleyball jersey.

“We were able to turn it around because being a senior-heavy team, we didn’t want this to be our last game,” Alfero said. “If it was, we wanted to go out of the season playing our best and knowing that we gave it our all.”

Fortunately, the Wreckers live to see another day, facing their next challenge on Nov. 10 against the Conard Chieftains.

“I think our next game will definitely be tough but I know if we play together we could win,” Valante said.

Though it might be a challenge due to Conard’s blazing-hot form in the regular season, finishing with a streak of 19 wins and four losses, the Wreckers are ready to show the skill they have been demonstrating all season.

“I think that this higher level of play will demonstrate our real talent,” Cauley said. “We will be able to pull through with a win!”