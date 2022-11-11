Girls’ soccer defeated by St. Joseph in FCIAC final

Coming off an FCIAC win in 2021, girls’ soccer lost to St. Joseph’s in the final round this year on Nov. 3. The game was played at a neutral site, Wilton High School, with a final score of 1-3.

Girls’ soccer had a record of 12-2-4 in the regular season, losing 2-1 against St. Joseph’s. Captain Charlotte Franklin ’23 had mixed emotions going into the game but felt confident in herself and her team.

Captain Evelyn Chudowsky ’24, number 9, scored the goal for Staples at the beginning of the second half. (Photo by Genevieve Frucht ’24 )

“Going into the game I was a mix of excited and nervous. I was so excited that we had made it to the FCIAC final and that we had worked so hard to achieve this,” Franklin said. “But, I knew that we had lost to [St. Joseph’s] previously during [the] normal season, so I was nervous because I knew it was going to be a challenge.”

St. Joseph’s scored the first two goals of the game, 15 and 33 minutes into the first half. The score was 0-2 at halftime, but Staples didn’t let that affect their confidence for the rest of the game.

“During halftime, I didn’t let any thought of losing cross my mind. I knew [St. Joseph’s] pulled ahead in the first 40 minutes, but I knew the only way we could come back was having the mindset that we could come back,” Franklin said. “I felt that we were dominating the game and we also had so many chances on goal, and coming into halftime I was hoping we could take a breath and gain some results from these chances during the next 40 minutes.”

Staples began the second half with a goal from captain Evelyn Chudowsky ’24, assisted by Natalie Chudowsky ’26, five minutes in.

“The goal was a great play overall,” Evelyn Chudowsky said. “I was so proud to represent the school in the finals, and even though we were losing, it still felt amazing to score. It felt even better to have the assist be from my sister, Natalie.”

St.Joseph’s scored that last goal of the game 27 minutes into the second half, making the final score 1-3.

“I think that we obviously would have wished for a better result,” Natalie Chudowsky ’26 said, “but we all worked really hard, and played with a lot of heart.”

The season isn’t over yet. Staples will play in their first game of the Class LL state championships on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. Captain Sami Dewitt ’23 is looking forward to seeing her team play their hardest and achieve the outcome they have been working for.

“I’m really excited to go into states. This team has it in them to win it and I’m so excited to play alongside everyone,” Dewitt said. “We’ve been working extremely hard and I think we have the skill and grit to take home the championship this year.”