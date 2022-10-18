Staples athletes push against cancer

Staples hosted hundreds of community members while they tested their fitness limits for charity On Oct. 16.

The “Push Against Cancer” push-up challenge took place at Ginny Parker Field where numerous Staples sports teams participated. In the 40 minute time period allotted for pushups, participants did as many push-ups as they could, all while raising money through sponsors.

Chloe Barnes ’25, who participated in the challenge last year as part of the girls’ soccer team, spoke highly of the event.

“The energy was really good, everyone was really hyping each other up. It was just a really good environment and it was also for a good cause, so that was also a big part of it,” Barnes said.

This year was the 13th annual push-up challenge. Founded and organized by Norwalk resident Andrew Berman, Berman started the challenge when he first heard about late actor Paul Newman’s foundation, “The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.” It is a summer camp dedicated to providing a safe and fun experience for children who suffer from serious illnesses, located in Ashford, Connecticut.

“Thirteen years ago when I found out about The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp I was hooked right away,” Berman said. “A summer camp that provides an experience for kids suffering from serious illnesses is such an important cause.”

The “Push Against Cancer” event began at 8:00 a.m. and finished at 10:15.

“We take for granted all the great times we had as a kid,” Berman said. “I’m grateful for the childhood that I had and nothing brings me better joy than to see other kids sharing in that experience.”