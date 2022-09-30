Girls’ JV field hockey ties Darien

Staples and Darien show good sportsmanship by high-fiving each other after the game ends.

After several weeks of preseason and training, the Staples girls’ junior varsity field hockey team faced Darien on Sept. 27 for their fifth game, which ended in a 0-0 tie.

Darien High School is known for their competitiveness and intense athletic programs. They are ranked third for high school athletes in Connecticut.

“All of the games that we play before Darien are just in preparation for Darien,” forward Emerson Dodge ’25 said.

This was the first time in four years where Darien did not beat Staples in JV field hockey, a step in the right direction for the girls. It was clear how determined both teams were to win the game and score as they constantly battled for possession of the ball during all four quarters.

During the third quarter, Darien had three corners giving them multiple opportunities to take the lead, but the Staples defense and midfielders put up a good fight to prevent any scoring.

JV Field Hockey Jennifer Telford was impressed with her players, especially considering it was their toughest game of the season.

“I’m confident that we can have an undefeated season, and although yesterday we ended up with a tie,” Telford said, “I’m looking forward to a rematch with Darien and winning that one.”

Paige Knesich ’26 is the Staples goalie and felt accomplished with their performance on Tuesday. She and her teammates are ready to take on a rematch.

“We definitely have all the players we need to either win or tie again,” Knesich said. “Bring it on.”