Staples students shouldn’t have to purchase football tickets

Friday night football games are a notorious part of a Staples High School career. The crowd is filled with supporters and students that come to cheer on the team. However, I think that students shouldn’t have to pay to get into the football games.

Any student from the Westport Public Schools has to pay $5.75 including tax to be let into the game. However, Danbury High School admits their students into football games with a discount, “Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for students with a valid school ID”. Staples charges the same prices for spectators and students which ultimately is giving their program more money from us voluntarily motivating our school team which I think is unfair.

According to Wreckers Football, players have to initially pay $450 to participate in the football program. Along with this, families can engage in the Gridiron Club which accepts donations ranging from one to over 1000 dollars. This organization has many players which allows them to make thousands of dollars more each year. It is unnecessary for students to have to pay to buy a ticket considering how much money this organization is gathering in a year.

“ Staples charges the same prices for spectators and students which ultimately is giving their program more money from us voluntarily motivating our school team which I think is unfair.” — Siena Petrosinelli ’25

Students shouldn’t be required to pay because some people enter without paying or by using their friends’ tickets, Eliza Walmark ’25 said. Countless students enter in the games free of charge from sneaking in through certain entrances which makes purchasing tickets ineffective. People have found out secret ways to enter by using a friend’s ticket as their own to get out of paying.

Lastly, the student section plays a major part in players’ performances. The Redwood Bark stated, “…my personal statistics were at an all-time high when there were people in the stands as compared to less attended games; adrenaline fed my ability to keep playing even when I was exhausted and fatigued.” The students at football games motivate the players by cheering for them at scores or big plays. We are providing the players with support yet students still have to pay.

Staples students are providing motivation to the players for attending the football games and cheering them on and still having to play. I believe that students shouldn’t pay or at least be given a discount on their tickets. It is unfair that we have to pay to see our classmates play or be at the game when we are going there to support our school.