Inclusion of Staples athletes in club sports is a must

Club sport athletes at Staples do not get the recognition they deserve despite their immense dedication.

Something widely known throughout the Staples community is the amount of students who play sports outside of the school. There are dozens, if not hundreds. But when was the last time the accomplishments of these athletes was recognized? I sure can’t remember.

Apparently, I wasn’t the only one to notice the lack of acknowledgement, and there was a small attempt made to address it. Back in March the administration sent out an email to all seniors stating that all soon-to-be Division I athletes (including athletes who participated in club sports)would have a ceremony celebrating the signing of the National Letters of Intent to their colleges. It is now May, and no such celebration has been held. Seniors have a mere nine days left of school before we go off on our internships, not to be seen again until graduation.

Staples student-athletes who chose to participate in sports outside of Staples deserve more recognition, and have been forgotten about for too long.

“ We work hours outside of school to become as proficient as possible in our sports, only to be buried and sequestered by the announcements and support for the Staples sports teams. ” — Izzy Sareen ʼ22

I am an athlete. I am committed to row at Syracuse University, a D1 women’s rowing team. Several of my peers who were offered commitments at various colleges and universities for rowing, fencing, dance and other sports have also not been rightfully acknowledged by the Staples community.

We work hours outside of school to become as proficient as possible in our sports, only to be buried and sequestered by the announcements and support for the Staples sports teams.

All athletes deserve to be recognized for their work ethic and determination.

For example, with rowing, we have two 5:00-6:30am practices each week, a three-hour Saturday practice, and two-and-a-half hour practices from 3:30-6:00 every day of the week. In Total, we practice about 18 hours a week.

Even though we do not officially row for Staples (since there is no Staples rowing team), we are still students who support our high school. We show up to football games, we acknowledge our peers and their success in their sports.

But where is our recognition? Where is our signing ceremony? Where are our announcements about our regattas and awards? Nowhere. They don’t exist.