Motivated program atmosphere earns boys’ lacrosse first national ranking at 19th

The Staples boys’ lacrosse team lost to Darien High School on April 28. The final score was 15-10, after being tied at halftime. Darien is currently ranked ninth in the country.

A swarm of players hike up the Bedford hill on their way to Wakeman field to practice. Hours go by and these players are still there, training, practicing, running and communicating to help and motivate one another to continue to improve.

It’s still early in the spring season but the Wreckers boys’ lacrosse team has already found itself catching national attention, ranked 19th in the country by USA Lacrosse. The team has played nine games and have come out with two losses to Darien and Iona Prep. Some big wins have been against Bronxville, Greenwich, St. John’s Prep (MA), and Wilton.

Captain Charlie Howard ’22, committed to playing Division 1 lacrosse at Boston University, feels that everyone who has been a part of this program has helped with the success.

“We are nationally ranked because of the players before us with how they left the program in a better place when they graduated,” Howard said. “Especially the chemistry we have this year throughout each grade, the seniors down to freshmen all have fantastic chemistry which leads to the majority of our success.”

Derek Sale ’22 credits the team’s work ethic for their national placement.

“It’s awesome being recognized nationally for the success we’ve had early on this season,” Sale said. “No other team has worked on and off the field as hard as us, and it’s been showing so far.”

Captain Ryan Thompson ’22 explains a normal practice day for the team, which he describes as far more than a simple practice.

“After school we head to the locker room […] we have our meeting at 3 p.m. We will watch films and usually scout our next competitor,” Thompson said.

This gets the team ready and motivated for the physical part of the practice.

“We head to Wakeman for practice, starting with stretching and then into some type of conditioning or stick work,” Thompson said. “We then go into more competition and end practice with 6v6.”

This practice layout gets the team ready both physically and mentally ready for their upcoming game and to simply make each of them stronger players. This rigorous schedule has helped make the Wreckers take a national ranking.

Tyler Clark ’23, committed to play Division 1 lacrosse at Army West Point, recognizes the team’s full potential. He emphasizes that their success should not end here.

“I think we have great depth and a lot of players who bring a variety of talents to the field,” Clark said.

Although the national ranking has brought pride to the program, there is no sign of the team slowing down. Clark expresses his hopes for the program.

“I hope to win the first championship in Staples history,” Clark said, “and [to] maximize our team’s potential.”