Softball prepares to claim FCIAC title

The girls’ varsity softball team is preparing to win the FCIACs this year. Last year, they only made it as far as the semifinals.

With the spring season fast approaching, Staples softball is preparing for competition and is hoping to come out on top as FCIAC champions.

“Last season we made it further in FCIACs and states than we had been in several years,” Natasha Taubenhiem ’22 said. “Our batting and fielding really came together. Overall, we became a better team both on and off the field.”

The team won the Western division of the FCIAC and made it to both the FCIAC and state semifinals last year, but unfortunately did not get to the next step. This year, the team is coming back stronger than ever, hoping to return with more strength and determination.

“We want to make it to the finals of the FCIAC. I mean anybody wants to,” Assistant coach Dana Seymour said. “To me, I think the FCIAC is even more important than being state champions. You’re winning your division amongst all the other teams in the area.”

“ By practicing things that we struggle with, we can develop better skills that will help us improve our abilities to play in the games and against more competitive teams that we have lost to in the past” — Ava Vincini '22

In order to come out on top, the team is working harder than ever to prepare. With two hour practices each day, workouts and additional hard work on their own and during the off season, they are not letting anything stop their training and drive to bring home the FCIAC trophy.

“By practicing things that we struggle with, we can develop better skills that will help us improve our abilities to play in the games and against more competitive teams that we have lost to in the past,” Captain Ava Vincini ’22 said.

On top of practices, scrimmages and the games, the girls also make an effort to bond together to be a more united team on and off the field.

“It’s been cool to see people of all different abilities and experience playing together and has definitely brought the organization together as a whole. Captain Jen Westphal ’22 said. “Once the season gets closer, we will have pasta dinners and team bonding activities to help bring the team together.”

With the girl’s first official game being April 14, there is still a lot more work to be put in to ensure they secure the FCIAC title.

“Goals for this season?” Seymour said, “Winning everything, winning the FCIACs of course.”