Girls’ basketball team puts up good fight in losing effort to Stamford

The Staples girls’ basketball team on defense against Stamford. Stamford was able to beat the Staples defense to bring the score to 15-22 in the third quarter.

The Staples girls’ basketball team lost to Stamford 39-27 on Feb. 8 at Staples after putting up a huge fight.

With Staples down late in the fourth quarter, Captain Sydelle Bernstein ’22 drained two 3-pointers back to back to keep the team’s hopes alive. The Wreckers decided to use a strategy of fouling the other team purposefully to extend the game and to get the ball back again.

“We were in it during the fourth quarter and had to start fouling them to stop the time,” Captain Jen Westphal ’22 said. “But they were good from the line and at the end of the day we just didn’t execute.”

Throughout most of the game, Staples had a hard time grabbing rebounds off of both their own and Stamford’s shots, due to the fact that Stamford was extremely aggressive. Because of this, Staples had difficulty maintaining the ball.

Starting the second quarter, the score was only 8-2 with Stamford in the lead. Staples was not too far behind, until the game picked up a bit more in the second half.

“We started off really confident because the two days before were specifically spent focusing on preparing for our game vs Stamford,” Scarlett Siegal ’23 said.

The Staples team spent multiple days prior to the game preparing to play Stamford, trying to learn their plays to be one step ahead of them. But, they were unable to fully execute what they had practiced and intended.

“We started to pick up momentum at the end of the second quarter but just couldn’t keep up that energy throughout the rest of the game,” Westphal said.

The Wreckers will play against Bridgeport for their senior day game on Friday, Feb. 11.