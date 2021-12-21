Underrepresented Staples sports need more recognition

Staples%E2%80%99+squash+and+gymnastics+are+both+overlooked+by+the+Staples+community+as+they+do+not+compete+at+school%3B+however%2C+both+teams+put+in+a+lot+of+work+and+effort+and+would+benefit+from+more+representation.+

Photo by Dylan Goodman Photography

Staples’ squash and gymnastics are both overlooked by the Staples community as they do not compete at school; however, both teams put in a lot of work and effort and would benefit from more representation.

Photo by Annie Schorr
Photo by Jolie Gefen
Sofia Fidalgo-Schioppa ’25, left, steals the ball from a Greenwich player.
Sofia Fidalgo-Schioppa brings sportsmanship, devotion to field hockey team
Superfan Captains lead the school spirit at all school sporting events. Here they rally the fan section at the last Staples football game on Sept. 17 vs St. Joseph. The Wreckers lost 35-14.
Return of sports traditions reinforces sense of community
Girls indoor track is hopeful for their upcoming season after a year full of covid precautions.
Girls’ indoor track returns to normal season
The Staples boys lacrosse team ended their season 14-4. They made it to the FCIAC championship but lost against Darien. They are working hard to make sure they see different results this coming season.
Boys’ lacrosse trains hard for redemption