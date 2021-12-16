Girls’ indoor track returns to normal season

Last year was far from normal for everyone in almost all aspects of life. But for Staples winter sports, it looked especially different. Girls’ indoor track and field was one sport that was extremely affected by COVID-19 protocols. Because of this, the girls are making it their mission to make this year as normal as it can be.

Last year, the season consisted of many mitigations including a condensed team, mask wearing at all times indoors, no spectators and competitions against only themselves.

While it was better than no season at all, it still wasn’t the season the girls had been accustomed to prior to the pandemic, nor was it the season that they were hoping for.

“There are high hopes for this season to be much better,” coach Jesse McCray said. “We intend on having our regular divisional meets, along with some of the invitationals and championships that we missed during our last season.”

“ There are high hopes for this season to be much better” — Jesse McCray

As of right now, the FCIAC is allowing for teams with no more than 50 competitors per meet. Two meets will be held per day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Athletes will not be required to wear masks while competing, but they will be required to wear masks while not physically running. There will also be no spectators allowed.

“Right now, the meet that we are most uncertain about is the FCIAC Championship meet,” Mcray said. “We are not exactly sure when or how the meet is going to happen. Even the guidelines that they posted for regular meets are subject to change.”