Girls’ basketball team trains for success

The Wreckers practice during the offseason to prepare for their first game on Dec. 16 against Norwalk.

The girls’ basketball team is coming off of two successful seasons. Staples was first in the state with a 18-2 record in the 2019-20 season. Last year, the team ended with a 10-2 record, and they are determined to continue winning.

With Staples coming within reach of an FCIAC championship two years in a row, the team is hoping to finally finish the job.

“For this season my goal is to take home the FCIAC championship,” captain Jen Westphal ’22 said. “I would also love to go undefeated in the regular season.”

The team has graduated significant talent over the past two years. To compensate for the loss of multiple seniors, the girls are focused on their skills and basketball IQ, in addition to teamwork and creating a positive environment.

“This team is different from years past because we are a very young team due to COVID regulations from last year,” captain McKenzie Didio ’22 said. “A lot of our players do not have varsity experience, but I think that we will be able to work together and create a team that will be able to have success throughout the season.”

With a clear vision and demanding goals, the team has been working hard to get ready to compete. Captain’s practices are hosted twice a week in the gym, and returners and invitees participate in a fall league on weekends.

“It’s a really fun way to start building our team chemistry, while also improving on our basketball skills,” Didio said.

Individual players are also committed to bringing a new level of intensity to the season. Underclassmen are especially ready to step up and solidify their place on the court.

“I personally try to get in a ball handling or shooting workout everyday,” Kathleen Coffey ’24 said.

One of Staples most anticipated competitors according to Westphal is Ridgefield, a back-to-back FCIAC title holder.

“Staples’ biggest competition will probably be Ridgefield,” Westphal said. “We always go head to head with them because they have such a strong organization. In the past, they have edged past us. It would be amazing to win against them this year.”

The team is focused on their future and ready to give it their all for the biggest games of the season.

“The team goals are to give everything you have any time you are on the court,” Scarlett Siegel ’23 said, “while doing what you can for the team whether you are on the bench or in the game.”