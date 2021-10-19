Staples dominates Central High School during senior day game

On senior day, seniors dress up and get shirts made by their team as a celebration of their last year as part of the Staples girls’ soccer program.

The Staples girls’ soccer team dominated Central High School, winning 6-0, in their senior day game on Oct.12. The girls did not give up and continued to score goal after goal throughout both halves.

The game finished out strong with two back-to-back goals in the last four minutes. The fifth goal was scored by Neva Mermagen ’24 with a great assist from Ryan Lapatine ’23. Exactly one minute later, another goal was scored by Katherine Shackleford ’23 with an assist from Juliet Tracy ’23.

The fourth goal of the game was scored by goalie Mckenzie Didio ’22 after the ball had slipped out of the central goalkeeper’s hands for Didio to quickly tap it into the corner. Didio hadn’t played a field position since seventh grade, making this moment very special to her, eliciting a big celebration.

“It felt amazing to be out alongside some of my closest friends that I’ve been playing with for forever,” Didio said. “It made it even more special that it was on senior day because I had been waiting for this day since I first started soccer in kindergarten.”

The game started off with only senior players who were able to keep possession of the ball for the first 10 minutes, yet were unable to score a goal. Although, after 20 minutes, Haley Roraback ’22 scored the first goal of many.

Minutes before the end of the first half, Leigh Foran ’23 was able to get her second shot past the Central High goalie. Foran shared her and her teammates’ excitement for the rest of the game and season.

“We were ready to work hard and come together as a team to win for the seniors, who always support us, on and off the field,” Foran said.

With a big second half lead, it was easy for the Wreckers to show high amounts of energy and excitement. Manager Kate Smith ’22 shared her thoughts from the sideline.

“Being a manager, I wasn’t able to play, but the energy on the field and sidelines was super hype,” Smith said. “Everyone was holding up their signs to support the seniors which made it a very good day.”

The game ended with a great show out by the Staples Superfans section. The Wreckers’ next game will be played away against Norwalk High School on Monday Oct. 18.