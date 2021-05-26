Staples dominates Ludlow once again in FCIAC quarterfinals

Photo contributed by Jack Eigen ‘22
Charlie Howard ’22 was a leading scorer in the game against Ludlow. Starting off the game strong, Howard scored 1 of his 6 goals in a 15-9 win.
Samantha Felner ‘22 Associate Managing Editor, Ella Stoler ‘22 Web Photostory EditorMay 26, 2021
