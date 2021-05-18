Close win over Ridgefield proves boys’ lacrosse a top contender for upcoming FCIACS

Gallery | 3 Photos Natasha Taubenheim ’22 Staples boys’ lacrosse won 12-11 against Ridgefield on Saturday May 15.

Staples boys lacrosse experienced yet another victory with a 12-11 win over Ridgefield on Saturday, May 15. With Staples now ranked 2nd in Fairfield County and Ridgefield ranked 5th, both teams are top competitors for the upcoming FCIAC tournament.

With just over two minutes left, Matt Burger ’21 scored the winning goal and goaltender JP Kosakowski ’21 maintained the one point lead with two saves in the last minute. Henry Dodge ’22 commented on some of the critical game-deciding moments that occurred in the fourth quarter.

“The turning point was Aidan Best ’21 scoring a couple goals and JP Kosakowski making some huge saves,” Dodge said.

Staples’ head coach, Will Koshansky, holds a similar opinion of which plays impacted the overall energy of the team.

“Aidan beat his man for three big goals that really got our team the momentum,” Koshansky said. “And then senior Matt Burger scores the game winner in transition with a one-on-one shot.”

The game was close right from the beginning. Staples scored the first two goals, but Ridgefield quickly came back with four successive goals. Staples then tied the game at 4-4, but Ridgefield’s Ryan Colsey came in with another two goals shortly after. While the score was extremely tight throughout the first three quarters, Ridgefield remained ahead for the majority of the game.

Fans from both sides sat on the edge of their seats watching the alternating battle between the opposing teams.

Staples fan Jen Westphal ’22 described the emotional rollercoaster throughout the game.

“The last few minutes of the game were so exciting. Throughout the game Staples was down so no one really knew what to expect,” Westphal said. “The tying goal brought so much energy to the crowd and overall everyone was so invested in the game. When Staples pulled ahead by one goal everyone in the stands was so excited. It was an amazing quarter to watch.”

The coaches did the most they could to prepare the boys for what they knew would be tough competition. Koshansky explained the approach they took in practices prior to Saturday’s game.

“I think for the most part we were pretty prepared for this game,” Koshansky said. “Ridgefield ran a zone defense, which we worked on during the week, and on our defensive end, I would have spent more time practicing defending wing dodges.”

The team did not take halftime deficit lightly. Both the coaches and players utilized the break to discuss and further strategize in order to come back strong for the last two quarters.

“I think that the biggest thing we got out of halftime was the ability to refocus, identify what adjustments needed to be made, and relay those to our players,” Koshansky said. “Our offensive coach, Steve Anderson, did a great job of adjusting on the offensive end which resulted in those second half goals. His adjustments were critical to us winning the game.”

The last game of the regular season will occur on Saturday May 22 against New Canaan while the FCIAC tournament will begin on May 24.

“This is a big week for us since we play New Canaan on Saturday which will greatly impact our seeding for FCIACs,” Koshansky said. “A win against New Canaan would give us a shot at the highest seed Staples has ever had and the opportunity to host our first round FCIAC game. Our focus this week will be on the basics, making sure that everything we do meets our standards so that in a big game, in a big moment, we can rely on our fundamentals and our training.”