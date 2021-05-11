Boys’ lacrosse fight hard, come up short vs. Fairfield Prep

Staples boys’ lacrosse played in a back and forth battle against Fairfield prep on Thursday, May 7, but came up short, losing 13-9.

After being down 6-5 at halftime, Staples quickly let up a goal in the third quarter, allowing Prep to build a two goal lead. All of the momentum was in Prep’s hands until two quick goals from Staples’ Tyler Clark ’23 and Kevin Lynch ’21 evened things up.

“After Kevin scored to tie it up we felt like we had all the momentum,” Max Udell ’22 said.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter where Fairfield Prep separated themselves from the Wreckers. With about five minutes left in the quarter, and with a 10-8 lead, Prep’s goalie went coast to coast, putting one in the net and pushing the lead to 11-8. It was a goal that knocked the wind out of the Wreckers’ sails.

"The game changer was when the goalie scored," Udell said. "We were down two, and after that happened, Prep ran away with the game."

Prep finished off the game with two late goals, winning, and making the final score 13-9.

The first half also saw some back and forth action. Staples found themselves in a two goal hole after the first quarter, being down 5-3. But the Wreckers were able to tie the game at five points per team after Aiden Best ’22 and Matt Burger ’21 were able to score back-to-back goals. Yet once again, Prep rallied and finished the half up 6-5 on Staples.

Staples Captain Henry Beck ’21 expects the team to be back with a fully healthy Wreckers roster.

“Obviously it was a tough loss to Prep yesterday, but our morale is still high,” Beck said. “We know we have the potential to be a great team, but it’s about coming out, and winning the day everyday. Not a single rep can be taken lightly.”