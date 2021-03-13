Staples boys’ basketball trounce Warde

Staples boys’ basketball warm up all sporting #44 in honor of their late teammate Timari Rivera as they prepare to take on Warde.

Staples boys’ basketball kept their winning season going on March 8, as they defeated Warde 56-44 with a strong defensive performance and improved to an impressive 9-1 for the season.

Staples’ offense exploded for 19 points in the third quarter after having an unusually quiet first half. Staples came out of the halftime break and began actively attacking the hoop and getting to the free throw line often, which proved to be a big part of the team’s success.

“I think that we haven’t done a great job of hitting outside shots this season,” Caleb Tobias ’22 said, “so by getting inside and forcing fouls to be called just makes us more efficient and dangerous on offense.”

While Staples offense struggled in the first half, their defense was key, holding Warde to only 15 points in the entire half. Coach Devine switched up defensive schemes from man to zone throughout the game, never giving Warde the chance to adjust.

“It just messes with the other team,” captain Sean Clarke ’21 said. “They think we are in a zone and run a play to beat the zone but when they get to our side of the court, we are in man and it becomes very difficult for other teams to beat us.”

Warde made a comeback in the final quarter cutting the Staples lead to just six after being down 17 at the start of the quarter. Staples was able to pull away at the end though and their continued success at getting to the foul line led to a 12 point win.

While the whole team played well, it was the junior class that came up big.

“I think it just goes to show how well this team works together,” Clarke said. “We worked hard together in the off-season so the chemistry between both the seniors and juniors and even sophomores is great.”

Staples next looks to take on Ridgefield on March 13 away.