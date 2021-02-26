Girls’ basketball triumphs over Trumbull, continues undefeated season

Staples’ girls basketball secured a decisive win over Trumbull on Feb. 25. The Wreckers stay number one in the FCIAC at 6-0. Trumbull is 3-2.

The Staples girls’ basketball team clinched a 44-38 win against Trumbull on Thursday, Feb. 25. This game solidified their number one standing in the FCIAC with a record of 6-0.

Although Staples held the lead the entire game, Trumbull made it competitive by bringing it to a one point game at the end of the 3rd quarter. It was Alva Nordin’s ’21 two consecutive baskets at the beginning of the fourth quarter which gave Staples the momentum to finish out the game.

Nordin finished the game with 16 points and played a key role in Staples victory.

“I think that what the team did best this game is we came out strong from the start and had a lot of energy throughout the whole game,” Nordin said.

The Wreckers were able to control the game by aggressively rebounding the ball on both offense and defense, finding ways to penetrate the basket and taking smart shots.

“We completely worked as a team and everyone shared the ball this game,” captain Nicole Holmes ’21 said. “We really looked for the best shot we could take instead of rushing it and I think that made the biggest difference.”

This undefeated team has high hopes for the rest of the season as well as the postseason.

“We just want to keep the same energy up for the entire season, we really do not know which game could be our last and we are ready to play our hearts out at every turn,” captain Marley Lopez-Paul ’21 said. “All we need to do to keep this momentum up is trust in our team and to respect each other.”

Staples will play Norwalk High School at home in the next game on Feb. 27 at 2:00 p.m.