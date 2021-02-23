Staples squashes Brian McMahon to stay unbeaten

Staples warms up before the tip off against Brian McMahon. There are no fans in the gym.

The Staples boys’ basketball team stayed undefeated with a 62-44 win against the Brian McMahon Senators on Feb. 20.

From the tip off, Staples took control of the game by jumping out to a 21-2 lead that they never gave up. The offensive attack was led by Captain Lucas Basich ’21 who sank four first-quarter threes, on top of the Wreckers defense which forced three turnovers in the first six minutes of the game.

Basich finished the game with 21 points and is not shying away from being coach Devine’s number one option.

“It’s felt great so far,” Basich said. “My whole life I have been playing basketball and my hard work allows me to have more privileges on the court.”

Once the first half came to an end, the Wreckers 38-19 lead did not indicate an exciting comeback was in sight for the Senators. However, former Wrecker and current McMahon student Josh Lubell kept the game intense as this was his first return to the Staples gym after departing this past summer.

Captain Sean Clarke ’21 just saw it as another opportunity.

“Playing Josh was cool, it’s not everyday you get to play an ex-teammate,” Clarke said. “It did not change much though as we just treated it as every other game we have played and are going to play.”

The Wreckers are 4-0 to start the season for the second straight year. Even with the losses of 2020 gradues Jake Thaw, Benny Feur and AJ Konstanty this new Wreckers unit has found a way to keep the program’s culture going in the right direction.

“We just come to practices and games with the same mindset and that is to work our butts off and win,” Clarke said. “We are doing the small things right and we are playing really well because of it”.

Staples looks to stay undefeated against Fairfield Ludlowe at home on Feb. 23.