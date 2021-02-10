Staples girls’ basketball continues their legacy from last season

In an exciting FCIAC season opener, the Staples girls’ basketball team won 61-40 against Greenwich on Feb. 9. Both these teams were supposed to meet in the 2019-20 state semifinals tournament before the remainder of the tournament got shut down to COVID-19.

The Wreckers came out with high intensity during the second quarter after a slow start which allowed Staples to lead by 11 at halftime and never look back.

“We want to win and more importantly play well as a team,” Alva Nordin ’21 said.

A number of Staples’ strong shooters rose to the occasion. Lexie Moskovit ’21 had 16 points while Alva Nordin ’21 and Marley Lopez Paul ’21 both scored 14 points.

Staples started out slow. The first quarter ended with Greenwich leading 11-8 as the Wreckers came out scattered, but once the Wreckers got back in rhythm, they were dominant.

“As a team we are looking to come out faster in the first quarter of our games,” Jen Westphal ’22 said. “That is definitely something our coaches have been on us about.”

Mckenzie Didio ’22 is confident and excited for what is to come this season.

“I think that something special with this group is that we have such chemistry which is why we were able to come out with a win tonight, “ Didio said. “We can all rely on each other on the court and pick each other up.”

The Wreckers are hoping to build upon their dominance from last season, before COVID-19 ended their campaign short.

“Our team goal is to start each year strong and that all starts on the bench and in the warm-ups,” Sydelle Bernstein ’22 said.

Captain Nicole Holmes ’21 started this season with eight points and a lot of positivity.

“It was great to get back in the gym,” Holmes said. “It is a great beginning to the season.”

The Wreckers will be playing their next game on Feb. 12 against Danbury.