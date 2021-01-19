Staples boys’ hockey players ecstatic about the upcoming season

The fate of Staples boys’ hockey season was decided on the morning of Jan. 15. The news is in: the season is a go.

The Staples boys’ hockey season has been in question for quite some time. With COVID-19, it was up in the air on whether winter sports would be played at all. After a long wait of uncertainty, the boys are buzzing with the news of their season. With a hard season last year and having their campaign cut short by the pandemic, the boys know that they can keep improving from last year’s season.

“I’m really excited to get back on the ice and looking forward to building off of last years season,” Holden Caney ’23 said

Senior goalie, Graham Day ’21, put up outstanding numbers for Staples last year with a .978 save percentage.

“I’m ready to finish what I started last year,” Day said

While this moment is special for the whole team, it means something a little extra to seniors to have their final season. The seniors have been training hard all offseason. Some of the boys have been skating whenever possible, and the team held zoom workouts to keep them in shape.

“Myself, along with the team, are very happy that we will be playing this season,” Owen Sherman ’21 said. “We’ve been working hard to make sure we are ready for our first game. I know that myself, along with the other seniors, are very thankful for the opportunity to play during this time.”

He also expressed what the season means to him and the gratitude he feels now that he can play.

“Being able to play at all is the best feeling in the world being that it is my final year,” Sherman said. “We’re not going to take this opportunity for granted and we’re gonna make the most of it this season on the ice.”

Captain Reed Caney ’21 is ready for his final season as well.

“It means no more to me as captain than it does to any of our seniors, Caney said, “as we’ve all spent our entire hockey careers looking forward to this season.”