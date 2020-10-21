Staples boys’ soccer routs Ridgefield

Staples on the offensive attack, already up 1-0 trying to build a lead.

The Wreckers defense came to play as they dominated the Ridgefield Tigers at Loeffler field on Monday, winning 3-0. Alan Fiore ’21 was on fire for Staples boys’ soccer, scoring two goals in a win for the Wreckers.

The first half was full of offensive opportunities for Staples. After a few missed attempts by the Wreckers, Fiore was able to bend one around the Ridgefield goalie putting the team up 1-0 in the 11th minute of the game. This put the momentum in the hands of Staples as later in the first, Graham Barnes ’21 had a beautiful cross off a corner kick which found the head of Jackson Hoshower ’22 who put the ball in the net giving the Wreckers a 2-0 lead.

Fiore, who has scored three goals in two games, was very happy with his team’s performance.

“We had an idea of what we were capable of but we hadn’t really shown it in our first couple of games. Now we have proof of how well we can connect and play as a team,” Fiore said.

In the second half the defense was the story as the Wreckers smothered the Tigers offensive attack, barely allowing them to cross the half field mark. A late goal by Fiore once again officially put the game out of reach for the Tigers.

The Wreckers are high coming off back-to-back wins against Ridgefield.

“The lads are buzzing after a second consecutive win,” Barnes said.

The Wreckers take on Norwalk next at home on Oct. 28.