Students mourn Bryant’s death

Kobe Bryant died after his helicopter crashed in the hills of Calabasas California. Many will remember the great legacy of the athlete.

NBA player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26.

Following the tragedy, Staples students flooded their social media accounts praising the athlete and his daughter. Students commented on the former Lakers star’s great talent, legacy and positivity.

“Kobe was always an inspiring athlete, and I looked up to him so much,” Whitney Dransfield ’22 said. “Sunday was a tough day after the news broke, but his legacy will never die.”

Many expressed their love not just for Kobe’s talent, but also for his positivity. Bryant was known for his affirmative statements not just for the game, but for life in general. Even students who are not the most invested in basketball still noticed Bryant’s work ethic.

“I won’t lie, I’m not the biggest basketball fan but watching Kobe Bryant was incredible,” Sophia Checker ’22 said. “He put in so much effort into every game and preached such inspiring messages to kids that looked up to him.”

Both Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be remembered greatly for their athletic capabilities and their ability to touch the hearts of many. Gianna’s school hosted a memorial for her on Feb. 5 where multiple teachers spoke about the loss and reminded everyone that her presence still remains in the school.

There will be a memorial ceremony held at the Staples Center on Feb. 24 starting at 10 a.m.