Staples Superfans banned from games due to COVID restrictions

Max Dorsey '21

Staples boys’ soccer takes on Brien McMahon at Loeffler Field in front of no fans. “Packing the hill” as it’s called by the soccer team isn’t a thing this year due to COVID Guidelines.

December 11, 2020