Teacher recommendations do more harm than good

Each+year%2C+students+must+receive+recommendations+from+teachers+to+enroll+in+specific+level+classes.+Though+these+recommendations+are+helpful%2C+they+also+can+restrain+students+from+taking+classes+they+know+they+can+handle.+

Tierney Kugel ’22

Each year, students must receive recommendations from teachers to enroll in specific level classes. Though these recommendations are helpful, they also can restrain students from taking classes they know they can handle.

Emma Smith ’22 , Tierney Kugel ’22
March 19, 2021

 

 