Students traveling for vacation raises COVID concerns

Lea Rivel ’22, Web Arts Editor
Connecticut residents 45 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccinations starting this Friday, and ages 16 and up beginning on April 5, Governor Ned Lamont said on ...
