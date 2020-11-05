Opinions on the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

Ella Alpert ’22 and Katie Simons ’22
November 5, 2020

With Barrett’s confirmation, the Supreme Court is now leaning conservative with 6:3 conservative to liberal justices. (Graphic by Ella Alpert ’22)
Amy Coney Barrett was appointed to the Supreme Court on Oct. 26. Her appointment sparked major controversy as the election is less than a week away, and many Americans believe whoever is elected should appoint a justice. (Graphic by Ella Alpert ’22)

 