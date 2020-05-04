Trader Joe’s closes for cleaning after employees contract COVID-19

The Trader Joe’s Westport location closed for cleaning on April 23 after an employee tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and reopened on April 25.

“I was really upset when the Trader Joe’s closed,” Leni Lemcke ’22 said. “They had managed everything so well… [however] I understand completely why they closed and that was very responsible of them.”

Trader Joe’s previously closed for cleaning on April 14 after a first employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A sign was left on the door to alert customers that the store was closed for cleaning, and that the employee who tested positive was working in the store on the day they closed.

“Our focus remains on doing whatever is necessary to safeguard the health and safety of our Crew Members and customers and best support our communities,” the sign said.

Many Trader Joe’s stores across the country have closed for cleaning as employees have contracted the virus. The Trader Joe’s website has a list of all the stores that are closed and when they will reopen.

“I will be going back but I will try and make my trips as infrequent as possible,” Lemcke said, “only going when I really need something and then shopping for [the whole] week.”