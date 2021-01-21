Netflix removes The Office, leaves fans devastated

To+the+disappointment+of+many+fans+of+%E2%80%9CThe+Office%2C%E2%80%9D+the+show+has+been+taken+off+of+Netflix+and+moved+to+Peacock.

Jake Gersh ’21

To the disappointment of many fans of “The Office,” the show has been taken off of Netflix and moved to Peacock.

Jake Gersh ’21
January 21, 2021

https://soundcloud.com/jake-gersh/theoffice-inkl