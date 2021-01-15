New Year’s resolutions help many feel encouraged for 2021

Everyone is hoping to begin 2021 with a fresh start, after the monstrosity of 2020. New year's resolutions are helping everyone begin to conquer their goals for the following months.

Julia Leitner ’23

Everyone is hoping to begin 2021 with a fresh start, after the monstrosity of 2020. New year’s resolutions are helping everyone begin to conquer their goals for the following months.

Julia Leitner ’23 and Margot Richlin ’23
January 15, 2021