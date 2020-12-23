Fantasy football connects friends during quarantine

Fantasy+League+Commissioner+Caleb+Tobias+%E2%80%9922+was+knocked+out+of+his+leagues+playoffs+last+week+when+his+team+put+up+a+subpar+performance.+Tobias%2C+who+has+been+historically+good+in+his+fantasy+league%2C+will+have+to+settle+for+a+consolation+match+for+third+or+fourth+place.+

Logan Gornbein '21

Fantasy League Commissioner Caleb Tobias ’22 was knocked out of his leagues playoffs last week when his team put up a subpar performance. Tobias, who has been historically good in his fantasy league, will have to settle for a consolation match for third or fourth place.

Logan Gornbein ’21 and Jake Gersh ’21
December 23, 2020