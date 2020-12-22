COVID-19 creates barrier for students’ license tests

Paper features editor Betti Kobak ’22 is an opinionated person who enjoys expressing this in her writing. She is patient and tends to look at everything...
About the Contributor
Betti Kobak ’22, Features editor
Loading ...
Maya Hruskar ’23
https://anchor.fm/maya545/episodes/Students-discuss-hesitancy-and-misinformation-on-the-coronavirus-vaccine-eo15qd
Students reflect on unfamiliar travel experience during COVID-19
December 21, 2020
As winter break approaches, number of distance learners increases
December 16, 2020
Staples Superfans banned from games due to COVID restrictions
December 11, 2020
Governor Lamont initiates new vaccine plan
December 11, 2020
COVID-19 jeopardizes movie theaters
December 11, 2020
Trending Stories
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.