Teachers adapt to distance learning, all-remote model

Julia Herlyn ’23

With the two-week closing of schools this past November, teachers and students had to adjust to an all-remote learning environment. Teachers from different departments have both unalike and similar views on teaching in an all-remote climate.

Julia Herlyn ’23 and Lily Klau ‘23
December 11, 2020