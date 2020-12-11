Principals plan for post-Thanksgiving schedule

Westport’s public high school and middle schools revert to a fully online schedule until the end of Thanksgiving break. They are expected to return to a hybrid model immediately after break ends.

Abigail Nevin ’23 and Sydney Chinitz ’23
December 11, 2020

 