Thanksgiving plans alter due to COVID19

Thanksgiving+celebrations+will+differentiate+from+years+past+due+to+Covid-19+and+everyone%27s+desire+to+keep+their+families+safe.+%0A

Margot Stack '22

Thanksgiving celebrations will differentiate from years past due to Covid-19 and everyone’s desire to keep their families safe.

Brooke Dembin '22 and Margot Stack '22
December 4, 2020