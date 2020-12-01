Social media’s impact on our generation

In+a+survey+sent+out+on+11%2F25%2C+95+Staples+students+responded+to+questions+about+their+daily+social+media+usage.++

Ella Shi ‘23

In a survey sent out on 11/25, 95 Staples students responded to questions about their daily social media usage.

Charlotte Smith ‘21
December 1, 2020