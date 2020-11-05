Longshore ice rink plans for opening during COVID-19

The LongShore Ice hockey rink will begin construction in the next few weeks after a summer of tennis. The rink is planning on opening for the public Thanksgiving weekend.

Jake Gersh ’21

The LongShore Ice hockey rink will begin construction in the next few weeks after a summer of tennis. The rink is planning on opening for the public Thanksgiving weekend.

Charley Guthartz ’22 and Jake Gersh ’21
November 5, 2020