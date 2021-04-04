Bachelor finale shocks Bachelor Nation

Bachelor+Matt+James+and+winner+of+this+season+Rachal+Kirkconnel+had+clear+tension+between+them+at+the+after+the+final+rose+ceremony.+Rachel+shed+many+tears%2C+as+Matt+was+so+heartbroken+he+could+barely+speak.

Photo contributed by Us Weekly

Bachelor Matt James and winner of this season Rachal Kirkconnel had clear tension between them at the after the final rose ceremony. Rachel shed many tears, as Matt was so heartbroken he could barely speak.

Charlotte Smith ‘21 and Rebecca Kanfer ‘21
April 4, 2021