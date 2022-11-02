Second quarter of year approaches, juniors reflect on pressure

Paige Tighe ’24, Paper Features Editor and Talia Varsano ’24, Paper Arts and Entertainment Editor|November 2, 2022
Graphic by Paige Tighe ’24
Juniors reflect on the start to junior year and how to balance a difficult schedule of AP classes, sports and other extracurriculars.
https://www.wevideo.com/view/2841642741
Broadcast
